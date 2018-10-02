Police seek identification of Lake George canoe sculpture vandals

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying these individuals, caught by a video surveillance camera after midnight Sunday Sept. 9 in and around a celebrated canoe sculpture situated on Beach Road in Lake George Village. The public sculpture, which cost more than $80,000 was vandalized that night, according to police. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

LAKE GEORGE | Two people were captured on video apparently vandalizing a public sculpture in Lake George Village, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying the individuals.

The sculpture, a carved wooden depiction of five Native Americans paddling a canoe with colonial frontiersman Robert Rogers aboard, sits beside the lake on Beach Road.

The sculpture, commissioned by Kim and Rod Cornelius, was carved by artist Paul Stark, cost in excess of $80,000. A popular attraction in the village, the sculpture prompts dozens of selfies and other photos to be taken daily by visitors. Its installation last summer was accompanied by considerable regional publicity.

Police have a clear video from a security camera focused on the sculpture, showing two individuals scaling the fence that surrounds the sculpture and climbing on the sculpture.

Authorities said the date the videotaped vandalism occurred was early morning Sunday Sept. 9, the weekend of the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the still shots taken from the video is asked to call sheriff’s investigator Chris Hatin at (518) 743-2578.