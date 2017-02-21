Police seeking suspects in break-in

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police are on the lookout for two unknown men who reportedly entered a home on South Catherine street this morning and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 21, city police received a call from a resident reporting two strangers inside his home. The two men left after being confronted by the homeowner. 

The Plattsburgh Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 563-3411.

This story will be updated as more information comes in. 

