Police: Ti man choked girlfriend

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga man who may have had too much fun on St. Patrick’s Day is accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend.

Ticonderoga Town Police were called to Montcalm Street about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 for a report of an altercation.

The girlfriend of Nicholas J. Treadway, 37, was not seriously injured, but Treadway was arrested by police for felony 2nd-degree strangulation, misdemeanor 4th-class criminal mischief and resisting arrest, and the violations of 2nd-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

Treadway was arraigned before Ticonderoga Town Justice Keith Dolbeck in Town Court and sent to the Essex County Jail when he didn’t pay bail.