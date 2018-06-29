Police: Ti teen missing

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | A 16-year-old Ticonderoga boy is missing.

The Ticonderoga Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Adrian Sawyer, who was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen on Sawyer Road in Ticonderoga last Tuesday.

Sawyer is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to a news release from the department. He has red hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red flannel shirt, light-blue jeans with holes in them, and a pair of brown steel-toed Carolina boots when he was last seen.

His mother dropped him off on Sawyer Road on June 19, near the basketball courts, according to the Ticonderoga Police Department.

The last known contact from him was on June 21 in the Town of Moriah, police said. The department received a report that he was missing on June 24.

The New York State Police are assisting the Ticonderoga Police Department in their search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ticonderoga Police Department at 518-585-3456.