Political world reacts to Ratigan Trump flap

Pete DeMola
Dylan Ratigan caused a stir after telling a group of voters he’d have voted for President Trump in 2016 had he bothered to do so.
PLATTSBURGH | The North Country political world is chattering following a cardinal sin committed by a Democratic candidate seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik this fall:
Appearing to embrace the controversial figure that gave birth to the resistance movement.
Dylan Ratigan told a group of Democrats in Saratoga County he might have voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential contest — if he opted to vote, according to a report by North Country Public Radio (NCPR) on Monday.
The revelation was characterized by attendees of a luncheon as jaw-dropping.
Ratigan acknowledged to NCPR he speculated about voting for the tough-talking president — but his comments were somewhat tongue-in-cheek.
“I have said jokingly to people, I understand why people voted for Donald Trump,” Ratigan told NCPR. “And when you get irritated, you know, heck, I considered voting for Donald Trump myself. That’s not a meaningful statement.”
The four attendees who first relayed the comments to NCPR are supporters of Tedra Cobb.
Ratigan called their remarks “convenient character assassination because they got nothing else.”
“Everybody knows I’ve been a Bernie Sanders supporter for the past 10 years,” Ratigan told The Sun on Tuesday. “That’s not a secret at all. Any attempt to deny that or create an association between me and anybody else is nothing more than convenient political slander.”
Ratigan also noted the criticism is based on a hypothetical situation that never happened.
“The record shows I never voted for Donald Trump,” he said.
The former MSNBC host cited his work to reform the political system over past decade, and said his disgust with Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, was why he threw his hat in the ring to begin with.
“That’s the very catalyst for my decision to run,” he said.
Ratigan has also come under fire for his admission that he hasn’t voted since the 1990s, incensing Democrats who are reviled by the Trump presidency and its policies.
CAMPAIGNS REACT
Ratigan’s comments come ahead of a five-way primary contest on June 26 that has no clear frontrunner.
Joining Cobb and Ratigan in seeking the nomination are Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson.
Cobb campaign manager Mike Szustak said the campaign didn’t have a formal response to the controversy.
“It’s his word against multiple people,” Szustak said.
He also declined to speculate if the flap will hurt Ratigan ahead of the primary on June 26.
“It’s another piece of information for voters to weigh and they’ll decide what’s important to them and what isn’t,” Szustak said. “What’s important to us is the issues facing voters in New York’s 21st Congressional District, whether it’s health care, increasing broadband — that’s what people care about, and that’s what Tedra is focused on.”
R. Christopher Di Mezzo, a spokesman for Martz, called Ratigan’s comments “unfortunate” and a distraction, particularly when paired with his spotty voting record.
“We have all along been advocating for a strong North Country Democratic Party because it will take a strong candidate and party to win in November against Elise Stefanik who is a strong candidate,” Di Mezzo said. “It would behoove us to nominate someone with a strong path to victory.”
Other candidates were more direct:
“Yes, it’s going to hurt him,” said Wilson.
But, she added: “I also think it was probably a joke, and definitely not the right venue for it.”
Wilson said Ratigan’s comments might help in a general election, which would only be helpful if Ratigan wins the primary.
She also laughed at the media coverage.
“The way the media is reacting is like it’s the biggest crime scene investigation to go down since the prison break,” said Wilson, referring to the escape from Clinton Correctional Facility by two convicted killers in 2015. “I find it wildly entertaining.”
Nelson spokesman Paul Paterakis noted he didn’t attend the event.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect his candidacy,” Paterakis said. “Whatever he said was to die-hard Democrats. I think it’s going to be forgotten. I think it’s early.”
Lynn Kahn will be on the ballot this fall as a Green Party candidate.
“I believe Dylan Ratigan is too ego-driven to be a good congressional representative,” Kahn said.
'UN-FREAKING-BELIEVABLE'
Joe Seeman, a progressive activist, said he wouldn’t hold up a singular remark from a candidate as an “end-all be-all” analysis of their candidacy.
But that being said:
“Un-freaking-believable,” Seeman said.
Seeman is an active leader in the Working Families Party, which has endorsed Wilson.
But he has met with Ratigan, and noted the candidate is on the right side of issues like campaign finance reform and siding with working class people against billionaires and Trump.
“I appreciate that Dylan Ratigan has taken a strong stand on getting money out of politics,” Seeman said. “I don’t think he represents Donald Trump and the interests of billionaires, but that comment is still unbelievable.”
Former Watertown Mayor Jeff Graham said he doesn’t think the comments will hurt Ratigan — and may in fact create a buzz around his candidacy in a campaign largely devoid of memorable moments aside from a constant stream of candidate forums he has likened to the "journalism equivalent of watching paint dry."
“I think it’s what he is. He’s an iconoclastic candidate,” said Graham, who hosts a radio show and political blog.
“Trump polls very well in the North Country — especially parts of the North Country,” he said, including St. Lawrence County, which has been trending blue in recent elections.
“I would hope he doesn’t back down from it,” said Graham. “I don’t think it hurts him at all. The ones who are upset about this weren’t going to vote for him anyway.”
A Democratic Party insider familiar with the race who asked for anonymity in order to share their thoughts candidly said the remark doesn’t spell a total campaign implosion, but also doesn’t portend well for the primary contest, either.
“It might be a smart triangulation for the general,” said the insider. “He’s a blunt instrument lacking finesse. He’s very good being a blunt instrument — he’s just not going to win a primary using it.”
Ratigan will make a media sweep on Tuesday with planned appearances on Channel 7 News as well as the Young Turks, the progressive online outlet where he has worked as a commentator.
“I’m saddened to see a political culture that looks to use character assassinations because people feel they can’t run on the merits of their own candidacy — especially when it’s slander,” Ratigan said.