Political world reacts to Ratigan Trump flap

× Expand Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan caused a stir after telling a group of voters he’d have voted for President Trump in 2016 had he bothered to do so.

PLATTSBURGH | The North Country political world is chattering following a cardinal sin committed by a Democratic candidate seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik this fall:

Appearing to embrace the controversial figure that gave birth to the resistance movement.

Dylan Ratigan told a group of Democrats in Saratoga County he might have voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential contest — if he opted to vote, according to a report by North Country Public Radio (NCPR) on Monday.

The revelation was characterized by attendees of a luncheon as jaw-dropping.

Ratigan acknowledged to NCPR he speculated about voting for the tough-talking president — but his comments were somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

“I have said jokingly to people, I understand why people voted for Donald Trump,” Ratigan told NCPR. “And when you get irritated, you know, heck, I considered voting for Donald Trump myself. That’s not a meaningful statement.”

The four attendees who first relayed the comments to NCPR are supporters of Tedra Cobb.

Ratigan called their remarks “convenient character assassination because they got nothing else.”

“Everybody knows I’ve been a Bernie Sanders supporter for the past 10 years,” Ratigan told The Sun on Tuesday. “That’s not a secret at all. Any attempt to deny that or create an association between me and anybody else is nothing more than convenient political slander.”

Ratigan also noted the criticism is based on a hypothetical situation that never happened.

“The record shows I never voted for Donald Trump,” he said.

The former MSNBC host cited his work to reform the political system over past decade, and said his disgust with Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, was why he threw his hat in the ring to begin with.

“That’s the very catalyst for my decision to run,” he said.

Ratigan has also come under fire for his admission that he hasn’t voted since the 1990s, incensing Democrats who are reviled by the Trump presidency and its policies.

CAMPAIGNS REACT

Ratigan’s comments come ahead of a five-way primary contest on June 26 that has no clear frontrunner.

Joining Cobb and Ratigan in seeking the nomination are Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson.