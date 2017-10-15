Pooka coming to Ti

TICONDEROGA | A six-foot tall white rabbit is the subject of a Jimmy Stewart film that will be shown free at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society will show its last offering in its 2017 series of free movie nights on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House.

The featured film is “Harvey,” an endearing classic featuring James Stewart in one of his most memorable roles, said Historical Society President William Dolback.

“Stewart’s character has a remarkable relationship with a ‘Pooka,’ a Celtic spirit in the form of a six-foot-tall rabbit, visible only to him,” he said.

“This film ties into our Celtic and Halloween celebrations. We are pleased to feature a film that is such a popular favorite and a perfect movie for the season, suitable for everyone.”

All of the movie nights are free, with complimentary popcorn. Beverages are available for a free-will donation.

Specific information regarding programs and events can be obtained by calling the Historical Society at 518-585-7868, or by checking the website at ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.