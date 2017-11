CLINTONVILLE | The Au Sable Valley Central School swimming pool, located at the middle/high school in Clintonville, will be open to the public on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. starting Thursday, Nov. 30 and ending Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. If there is no school, or if all after school activities are canceled, open swim will also be canceled. There will be no charge this year for public swim.