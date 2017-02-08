Pop-up theater production slated for Feb. 10

× Expand Photo via SUNY Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — In honor of SUNY Plattsburgh’s Diversity Week, a group of local art lovers will stage two pop-up performances of the Pulitzer Prize winning play “Topdog/Underdog.”

The Center for Community Engagement (CCE) and Department of Theatre at SUNY Plattsburgh​ will present ​the Suzan-Lori Parks play on Feb. 10-11.

Organizers describe Top Dog/Underdog​ as “a dark comedic riff on brotherly love and family identity.”

The play follows brothers Lincoln and Booth as they cope with women, work, poverty, gambling, racism and their troubled upbringings.

“Topdog” will be directed by Julia Devine, co-founder of Outside Art and coordinator of the CCE, and Tevin Jackson, a recent SUNY Plattsburgh graduate.

Students Kendall Joseph and Malamin Conteh will co-star, with live bucket drumming by Jakeel Benjamin.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to delve deeply into work that I can really connect with,” said Joseph, who is also a Trinidadian singer and actor.

Conteh also said he is very grateful for the opportunity. “It’s been thrilling to take my acting to new heights with a piece that really speaks to me.”

The first show is slated for Feb. 10 on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, with the second performance booked at a venue called “The Storefront” on Feb. 11.

​The Storefront​ — located at 131 Cornelia Street, across from Montcalm Avenue — is owned by local Peter Regnier, who donated the space for the free performance.

This production is the preliminary event leading up to SUNY Plattsburgh’s Diversity Week, according to a news release, which is scheduled for Feb. 25 through March 3. It’s also presented in honor of African-American history month.

Both performances of the play are slated for 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit plattsburgh.edu.