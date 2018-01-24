Popular cafe reopens

× Foote’s Port Henry Diner, closed since late October, reopened this week with a renovated interior and new menu items. Owner Don Foote is standing in front of the eatery before it closed. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Foote’s Port Henry Diner reopened its doors this week to crowds of hungry residents.

The eatery closed at the end of October so owner Donald Foote could undergo surgery, and he said he’s now fully recovered and rested.

The diner has undergone renovations while it was closed, with a new dining room floor, improved heating system and more. Foote said patrons will also find new winter specials to sample, like homemade chicken pot pie.

The diner, which reopened Thursday, Jan. 25, was the only place in town serving a full breakfast in the morning.

“We’re excited for everyone to see our new look and try some of our new dishes,” said Foote. “We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new.”

He said new winter hours for breakfast and lunch will be Thursday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and he diner’s Facebook page will have posts about daily specials.

Foote’s Port Henry Diner is a family-owned restaurant, located in the center of Port Henry, just off Main Street (Route 22 / 9N), at 5 St. Patrick’s Place. It was previously called the Miss Port Henry Diner, and has been a linchpin in Port Henry since the 1930s.