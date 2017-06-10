Popular local thrift shop open again for season

CROWN POINT – The popular Second Blessings Thrift Shop run by Crown Point First Congregational Church has reopened for the season.

The shop at the Hammond Chapel, Route 9N and Creek Road in Crown Point, will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We hope to add an additional day in the near future,” the Rev. David Hirtle said. “The friends of Second Blessings Thrift Shop are looking for household items. There has been a large demand on plates, silverware, glasses, pots and pans, as well as small appliances. We are also in need of blankets, sheets and towels.”

Second Blessings is a ministry to the community of Crown Point and is staffed by volunteers.

“Second Blessings asks that you consider searching your cabinets and drawers for these clean, useful items and pass them along to those who have need,” Hirtle said. “We would be very grateful. We can really use the help.”

Second Blessings is a donation-only thrift shop, Hirtle said.

“If the client cannot afford a donation, the item still goes with them,” he explained. “If you find that you have an excess of these needed items, drop them by Second Blessings.”

They also need people to help operate the shop, he said.

“If you are looking for a rewarding experience and would like to share in our ministry, please leave your name and phone number with one of our volunteers,” he said. “You will be contacted.”