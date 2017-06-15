Porsche rally set for this weekend in Chester

by

CHESTERTOWN —  A gathering of several dozen vintage Porsche 928s, their owners and enthusiasts of the high-performance touring sedan is being held in the town of Chester this weekend.

Car owners registered in advance with event organizer Curt Austin will be gathering around a campfire swapping touring tales, taking scenic cruises and taking hikes over the weekend. 

The rally headquarters for Porsche owners registered with Austin is his wooded property off White Schoolhouse Road in rural Chester.

The public is invited to a car show of Porsches — and other classic cars — to be held between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday June 17 on the lawn of the Chester Municipal Center in Chestertown, as well as to a Car Hop set for Friday evening at the Panther Mountain Inn nearby. 

A similar social event is set for Saturday evening at The Hub cafe and tavern in Brant Lake.

Austin said he expects about 30 Porche 928s and their owners to be attending the weekend events. He said he’s had people from Toronto, Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia sign up for the event.

He estimated that 20-30 other Porsche enthusiasts would be attending as well, plus many others at the car show.

The Porsche 928 is described as one of the best “Gran Tourismo” cars of its time, combining comfort and speed in a well -appointed touring car, Austin said.

Much of the weekend will be dedicated to sharing maintenance and repair tips concerning the model, which was manufactured between 1977 and 1995, he added.

“Porsche 928s are known to be difficult to maintain — they are complicated mechanically,” he said. “Most of us are amateur mechanics and we need a lot of help,” he added, referring to his friends in the Porsche 928 Owners Club. 

For more info, visit camp928.com.

