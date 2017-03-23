Port Henry author pens new volume

× Author Jeff Kelly talks about his books in the living room of his home in Port Henry. Kelly has a seventh volume, “Freight Train and Other Stories,” out now. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Jeffrey Kelly says many of the stories in his new book are taken from his life experiences.

The former Adirondack Life Magazine editor said the book is a collection of short stories not necessarily tied in with each other.

“One is about riding a train up in the North,” he said. “It started to move and I had to pull someone in. I was a hippy in 1970, and I hopped a freight train and went across country.”

The story, “Freight Car,” a play, could be expanded, he said, with some of his other experiences on the trip.

“Another is a house on the lake; do they save it or not save it?” he said. “It’s worth more for the land.”

Another story, “The Poplar Boat,” is about birds attacking people. “Hudson Rising” is about a whitewater rafting trip that turns dangerous.

The book is available for $10 from Ra Books in bookstores and on Amazon.com, he said.

“These stories are pretty different from one to the next,” Kelly said. “People seem to like them.”

Kelly is a writer of crime and adventure novels using the Adirondacks as a backdrop.

A resident of Port Henry, Kelly has been writing for a long time, and has written seven books. His first book, “The 21 Mine,” was about an escape from the Moriah State Shock Incarceration Facility.

“That tied in with an actual event,” he said.

An inmate who escaped Moriah Shock in 1997 was never seen again, and some believe he fell into a old iron mine shaft near the prison.

“Freight Car and Other Stories” is selling well, Kelly said, and he’s doing signings for it at local bookstores now.

“These are local short stories,” he said. “People like them. They’re easy reads.”

A native of Chappaqua, Kelly has traveled to Alaska, India, Haiti, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. He won the Best Book of Fiction award from the Adirondack Center for Writing in 2012.