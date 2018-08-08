Port Henry firefighters lauded

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Ricky Laing received the Rookie of the Year 2017 award from Fire Chief Jim Hughes. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided William F. Boyle Jr. earned Firefighter of the Year 2017. Pictured are Boyle his wife, Brandi and Fire Chief Jim Hughes. Prev Next

PORT HENRY | On July 28, the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department held their 144th annual Firemen’s Banquet at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Port Henry which recognized several of their members for many years of service to the department and community.

Fire Chief James Hughes acted as master of ceremonies.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Town of Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava and Moriah Fire Department Fire Chief Brian Glebus, his wife, Marcia, and Port Henry District No. 3 Commissioners William Ball and Ronald Nesbitt Jr.

Two Port Henry Fire Department auxiliary members were recognized for years of service which included Rebecca Badore and Heidi Van Slooten for five years of service respectively.

William Boyle was recognized for 10 years of service alongside Michael Hughes Jr. with 10, Ronald Nesbitt Jr. with 15, John Eisenberg with 30, Ronald Nesbitt Sr. with 35 and William Pratt with 45 years of experience.

Special recognitions were extended to the senior members of the department that included Thomas Boyle with 52 years of experience, Lester Daby with 58, John Sweet with 60 and Jack Waldron with 69 years of service.

Each member received Port Henry Fire Department service lapel pins. In addition, John Sweet received an engraved firefighter’s wristwatch from the firemen while John “Jack” Waldron was presented a handsome clock plaque marking their anniversaries.

A special recognition was extended to Benjamin Hanson for responding to 69 out of 103 calls in 2017. An engraved Leatherman “Surge” Tool was presented to him marking his achievement.

The Rookie of the Year for 2017 was awarded to firefighter Ricky Laing as selected by the chief officers of the department. A handsome statue of a firefighter engraved with his name was presented to him in appreciation of his efforts.

The Fire Chief’s Award was presented to Auxiliary President Mary Jean Ball for her positive attitude, unyielding commitment and outstanding support of the department in 2017.

Captain William F. Boyle Jr., with 18 years of fire service experience, was recognized and presented the “Firefighter of the Year” Award for 2017. He was presented a handsome firefighter figurine engraved with his name and a gold, uniform medal.

A meal was provided by Suzie’s Catering Service of Crown Point coupled with a custom cake provided by the “Baker”y of Mineville.