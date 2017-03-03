Port Henry holds off on zoning law

× Expand The Town of Moriah is being asked to amend and vote on a new zoning law because the Village of Port Henry will dissolve March 31.

PORT HENRY – Faced with a municipality dissolving on March 31, the Port Henry Village Board has decided to hold off on passing a zoning law.

Some citizens complained the proposed zoning ordinance was too restrictive and asked for changes.

Deputy Mayor Matthew Brassard said the 56-page zoning law was written by planner Nan Stolzenburg of Community Planning and Environmental in Berne.

“If we’re going to change things, Nan says it will require a public hearing,” he said at a recent board meeting.

Some of the changes involve removing a mandate for a 100-foot setback in the Waterfront and Public Recreation District, allowing a brewery in the Waterfront District, and allowing daycare providers in private homes in all districts.

“There just isn’t enough time” before dissolution to make the changes, Trustee James Curran said.

Mayor Ernest Guerin argued that a lot of work had gone into the zoning law, and it could be passed and amended later as needed.

The Moriah Town Council would have to amend the law after March 31. Village laws will stay on the books for two years after dissolution, their enforcement turned over to the town.

“People have had a chance to read it,” Guerin said. “Just to throw it away … a lot of people donated their time to do it. We shouldn’t just throw it out the window.”

Zoning was originally proposed after some building owners said they wanted to convert retail space to apartments in downtown Port Henry, effectively shrinking the village’s business district.

The village passed a six-month moratorium, which has been renewed several times, on converting first-floor commercial space to housing. That moratorium expires April 15.

“We won’t be here to renew the moratorium,” Guerin said, and passing the zoning would alleviate need for the moratorium.

The Village Board can ask the Moriah Town Council to renew the streetlevel residential conversion moratorium, Brassard said.

“The moratorium transfers to the town,” Brassard said. “We can let the town know they can continue the Main Street moratorium, then they‘ll have six months to decide if they want zoning.

“They can renew it as long as they’re working toward zoning.”