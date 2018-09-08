Port Henry in full bloom

× Volunteers who helped maintain Port Henry’s flower containers were thanked with a lakeside lunch last week. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | Nothing dresses up a town quite like flowers, and last week a beachside picnic was thrown for the volunteers who tended the containers in Port Henry this summer, much to the enjoyment of locals and tourists alike.

This summer in particular, it was not a job for the faint of heart. Thirsty plants required almost daily watering in the heat.

“It was very hard this summer, it was so hot and dry,” said Debbie Henry, who coordinated the lunch. “Lugging all that water was quite a task sometimes.”

Along with hydrating the flowers, Henry said she had to keep reminding volunteers to hydrate themselves.

Moriah maintains a “flower fund,” and in late May volunteers descend on streets and bridges with petunias, coleus, geraniums and the like from Decker Flats nursery.

The flowers are maintained through October, with help from about 35 volunteers, including public-school students, and clients from Mountain Lake Services.

Linell Decker, who coordinates the volunteers for Mountain Lake, said that among the many aspects of flowers is the opportunities they provide for her clients with developmental disabilities.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to develop volunteering skills,” she said.

Tending to the blossoms also helps students at Moriah Central School meet their community services requirements.

Volunteer Jackie Viestenz said gardeners kept up about 15 containers on the streets, another 18 on the bridge, the center circle and the veterans’ memorial, which has a special red, white and blue design. Other than that, there is no particular theme, although she credited Henry who “is really good at putting the combinations together.”

Flowers can also be something of a tourist attraction and an economic development incentive.

Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said people from Maine to Arizona — as well as local residents —have stopped and shown interest in Port Henry because of all the color. One even pitched $100 into the town flower fund.

“I’ve heard many, many accounts of how nice it looked,” Scozzafava said. “The community has never looked better.”

He said he has also sensed a bit of a change in the attitude in Port Henry toward spending, however big or small, on items that had been seen as nonessential.

Budgets for things such as flowers and libraries had always been the first to be cut, but now they are more likely to be seen as meaningful contributions to the community fabric and as a rallying point and a demonstration of pride in the town.

“It’s a community effort, that’s how it gets done,” Scozzafava said. “And if you wake up in the morning and see flowers, it doesn’t get any better than that.”