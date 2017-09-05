1 of 5
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
The Plattsburgh Police Pipes and Drums wore their rain gear for the parade.
2 of 5
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Chief James Hughes led the Port Henry Fire Department in the soggy Port Henry Labor Day Parade.
3 of 5
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
A light rain fell during the parade, drenching marchers like the Norwood Brass Firemens’ Band.
4 of 5
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
The Van Slooten Harbour Marina brought its Minions pirate float to the event.
5 of 5
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Penelope the Clown (Cathy Sprague) carried an umbrella as she rode through the parade in a convertible car.
Photos from this event are available to purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.