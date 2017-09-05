Port Henry Labor Day

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

The Plattsburgh Police Pipes and Drums wore their rain gear for the parade.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Chief James Hughes led the Port Henry Fire Department in the soggy Port Henry Labor Day Parade.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

A light rain fell during the parade, drenching marchers like the Norwood Brass Firemens’ Band.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

The Van Slooten Harbour Marina brought its Minions pirate float to the event.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Penelope the Clown (Cathy Sprague) carried an umbrella as she rode through the parade in a convertible car.

