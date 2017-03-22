Port Henry meets for its final session

× Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague presents Port Henry Village Mayor Ernest Guerin with a clock in recognition of his years of service. The village is dissolving on March 31. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – The Port Henry Board of Trustees has met for the last time.

It was all over — including the shouting at the final Port Henry Village Board recently over a last minute effort to give employees bonuses.

A motion to give Village Department of Public Works employees a $1,000 bonus in the form of two $500 weekly pay increases never got a second and was turned down in a straw poll of trustees, 2-2, with one abstention.

The village will dissolve on March 31 as a municipal unit, and full-time DPW and Joint Wastewater Treatment Facility workers will transfer to Town of Moriah employment.

Trustee/Deputy Mayor Matt Brassard made the motion for the pay increases, but only he and Mayor Ernest Guerin supported it.

In the poll, he and Guerin voted for it, trustees James Curran and Mark Davenport voted no, and Trustee Linda Smyth abstained, which is counted as a no vote.

“Where is the money (for the increase) coming from?” Curran asked when Brassard made the motion.

“We’ve got it,” Guerin answered. He said it would total $6,400.

The mayor said they consulted the state Comptroller’s Office and the only way to reward the village crew was through a pay increase.

“It can’t be a bonus; it can’t be severance pay,” he said. “This shows our appreciation for those guys busting their a___s for us.”

Smyth said she didn’t have enough information to vote on it.

“It caught me off guard,” she said. “It’s a gift of appreciation.”

Smyth, Curran and Davenport all said they might have supported the de facto bonus if they’d been told about it in advance of the last meeting.

Acting Village Treasurer Janelle Jurkiewicz said the village’s cash flow problem had been solved by Essex County making its property tax rebate to the village early. The county pays towns and villages the amount of their unpaid property taxes each year, and the taxes then become payable to the county, which eventually seizes the properties if the taxes are not paid.

She said the village is also due a $7,000 payment in lieu of taxes from Mountain Lake Services, which was made in error to the Town of Moriah.

“I have not been able to get it from the town,” she said.

The $7,000 would have covered the pay hikes, officials said.

Jurkiewicz said the final water-sewer bills, covering Nov. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, will be mailed at the end of March, but will be payable at town offices. Checks should still be made out to the Village of Port Henry, she said.

The Village of Port Henry will dissolve on March 31, and the town will take over its properties and most of its responsibilities. Voters approved the dissolution in 2015.