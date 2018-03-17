Port Henry school reunion needs names

× Expand Photo provided The Port Henry High School closed in 1967, was a community center for awhile, then burned up while in private ownership in 2003, when this photo was taken. Today a vacant lot is all that remains.

PORT HENRY | The Port Henry High School alumni group is planning a reunion for Saturday, July 14 at the Knights of Columbus building in Port Henry.

“We plan to include PHHS classmates from the classes of ‘63 through the class of ‘68, who would have technically been graduates of Moriah Central School, but attended PHHS for all their school years,” said alumni President Sue McHone, a 1966 graduate. “We are asking that people in the additional group send their contact information to (me) as soon as possible.”

Her contact is by email, sjmchone@aol.com, or mail, Sue McHone, 37 Lewald Lane, Port Henry, NY 12974.

“We are also welcoming classmates who may not have graduated, but attended PHHS for many years and would like to reconnect with this group,” she said. “A letter with a registration form will be sent out by Virginia Reed Hartman in April, so send updated contact information to (me) before then, including any changes of address.

“We hope to see as many classmates as possible at this year’s reunion.”

The event will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus hall on Main Street.

Port Henry High School’s last graduating class was 1967. A new, consolidated school opened in 1968 as Moriah Central School. In 2003, an arson fire started by children playing there destroyed the three-story brick building.