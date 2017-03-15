Port Henry trash pickup ends

PORT HENRY – The Port Henry Village Department of Public Works has picked up its last bag of trash.

DPW Superintendent Daniel “Digger” Laing said Monday night that because the village crew found a bag with used hypodermic needles that burst open while they were collecting trash around the village that day, workers were declining to continue the pickups.

“They’re refusing to pick it up,” Laing said at the final Village Board meeting.

He said the Teamster’s Union local that the DPW workers belong to backed their refusal, and union representative Chip Perry, who was at the meeting, confirmed he was contacted and supported the crew. Perry is the Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant operator.

There were only two more weeks of trash pickups scheduled before the village dissolves on March 31, and the Village Board agreed at the meeting to end the practice early.

“It’s a safety issue,” Deputy Mayor Matt Brassard said.

Officials said Moriah Town Police were notified of the needles and are investigating.

Residents will now be responsible for taking their own garbage to the Town Transfer Station or hiring a private hauler.

There will still be one more recyclables collection day, on Wednesday, March 22.