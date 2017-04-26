Port Henry woman arrested on narcotics charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Port Henry woman serving time at a state rehabilitation facility has been arraigned on fresh charges of selling narcotics.

Christine Sheldon, 45, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, third degree, and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly selling oxycodone.

Sheldon, said state police, appeared in Essex County Court and was remanded back to Lakeview Shock in Chautauqua County, where she has been incarcerated since February after being convicted for criminal sale of a controlled substance, fifth degree, a class D felony.

Sheldon is to reappear in Essex County Court on May 4.

According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Sheldon is scheduled for a parole hearing in June, with a conditional release date scheduled for March 2019.

The most recent arrest stems from a long term investigation into the sale and use of narcotics in the Essex County area by the New York State Police’s Troop B Narcotics Enforcement Unit.