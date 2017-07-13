Possible central sewage system for North Creek explained

WEVERTOWN — Sewer Commission Chairman Matt Parobeck presented the Johnsburg Town Board last month with the engineer’s report containing options and the recommendation for a centralized wastewater system in the Hamlet of North Creek.
Parobeck outlined a draft report, created in March by Cedarwood Engineering Services, Inc., containing four possible options and estimated costs for each.
Parobeck said the nine-member Sewer Commission basically ruled out Options No. 1 and 4.
The first is a conventional septic tank and absorption bed system. Parobeck said this was the least expensive option, but according to the report, it would require approximately 4.8 acres of land. The estimated cost for this option is nearly $1.6 million, and annual operating costs would be about $32,000.
Option No. 4 would be the construction of a force main system to pipe wastewater to the existing Gore Mountain Wastewater Treatment Facility. This would be the most expensive to construct at over $5 million, and the most expensive to operate ($167,500 annually).
Option No. 2 would be to construct an in-ground advanced system, which would be similar to Option No. 1, but smaller. It would require approximately 1.6 acres, and cost nearly $2 million, with yearly operating costs estimated to be $52,000.
The report lists the third option as the “recommended alternative.”
The plan calls for the creation of a sequencing batch reactor (SBR) which would treat the water, removing nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, and likely discharge it into surface water.
The project is estimated to need 1.3 acres of land and cost just over $3 million to construct, and needing $116,500 per year to operate.
Parobeck said the goal is to attempt to create a system that will cost users not more than $500 per year. Every property within the sewer district would be required to hook up to the system.
The report, he said, is just an initial step in a process, which if the town authorizes it, would be years in development.
“This (report) could get us grant money to get the engineering done,” Councilwoman Katharine Nightingale said.
The draft report says North Creek has been identified in regional plans prepared by Warren County as “an area of concentrated growth for the region.”
The report continued: “Regional plans indicate that (having) no centralized wastewater system has been a limiting factor to development in the hamlet…”
Page 20 of the 83-page report listed three reasons for considering a centralized wastewater system:
The report says while there have been no reported health issues from existing wastewater systems, including residential septic systems, there is a potential for the discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment, where it could contaminate groundwater and create health issues.
Related to the first point, the report cited “individual wastewater systems” (residential septic systems) of various ages and conditions and the need for some of them to be replaced over the next five to 10 years. The concern was effluent from these systems entering the groundwater or Hudson River.
The third need listed in the report was the need for reasonable growth. The report says limitations on new wastewater systems has been a limiting factor for new development in the hamlet, and a centralized wastewater system would help facilitate growth.
Acting supervisor Gene Arsenault said the system would be important for the hamlet over the next 30 years.
Parobeck said whatever option the town authorizes would require state or federal grants.