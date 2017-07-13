Possible central sewage system for North Creek explained

WEVERTOWN — Sewer Commission Chairman Matt Parobeck presented the Johnsburg Town Board last month with the engineer’s report containing options and the recommendation for a centralized wastewater system in the Hamlet of North Creek.

Parobeck outlined a draft report, created in March by Cedarwood Engineering Services, Inc., containing four possible options and estimated costs for each.

Parobeck said the nine-member Sewer Commission basically ruled out Options No. 1 and 4.

The first is a conventional septic tank and absorption bed system. Parobeck said this was the least expensive option, but according to the report, it would require approximately 4.8 acres of land. The estimated cost for this option is nearly $1.6 million, and annual operating costs would be about $32,000.

Option No. 4 would be the construction of a force main system to pipe wastewater to the existing Gore Mountain Wastewater Treatment Facility. This would be the most expensive to construct at over $5 million, and the most expensive to operate ($167,500 annually).

Option No. 2 would be to construct an in-ground advanced system, which would be similar to Option No. 1, but smaller. It would require approximately 1.6 acres, and cost nearly $2 million, with yearly operating costs estimated to be $52,000.

The report lists the third option as the “recommended alternative.”

The plan calls for the creation of a sequencing batch reactor (SBR) which would treat the water, removing nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, and likely discharge it into surface water.

The project is estimated to need 1.3 acres of land and cost just over $3 million to construct, and needing $116,500 per year to operate.

Parobeck said the goal is to attempt to create a system that will cost users not more than $500 per year. Every property within the sewer district would be required to hook up to the system.

The report, he said, is just an initial step in a process, which if the town authorizes it, would be years in development.

“This (report) could get us grant money to get the engineering done,” Councilwoman Katharine Nightingale said.

The draft report says North Creek has been identified in regional plans prepared by Warren County as “an area of concentrated growth for the region.”