Post office, rectory burglarized

Hague Post Office and St. Mary’s Church were broken into overnight

by

HAGUE – The Hague Post Office, Hague Solid Waste Transfer Station and St. Mary’s Church rectory in Ticonderoga were all burglarized over the weekend by an alleged trio arrested just hours later.

The thieves stole packages containing Christmas gifts from the U.S. Post Office branch on Route 8, but those have been recovered, police said.

Arrested for felony second-degree burglary at the church were Theodore P. Thompson, 27, and Keith R. Robinson, 31, both of Ticonderoga, while Jenna L. Carpenter, 29, of Ticonderoga was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property.

Thompson and Robinson are also suspects for burglaries at Ticonderoga Car Wash and a hair salon, Ticonderoga Town Police said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Albany office and State Police are also investigating, and federal charges are possible, police said. The theft of mail is a federal crime.

A door was forced open at the post office late Friday or early Saturday, and the break-in discovered when workers came in Saturday morning.

Police believe thieves wanted items they could sell to buy crack cocaine. Authorities haven’t said what was stolen at the church and transfer station.

All three of those arrested were sent to the Essex County Jail when they didn’t pay bail.

