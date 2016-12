POTTERSVILLE — Sonrise Lutheran will hold their Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Worship service at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Christ Episcopal Church in Pottersville. New Year’s Eve worship is at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Services will not be held on either Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. For information, call 772-321-8692 or email barefootrev1@gmail.com.