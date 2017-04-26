Pottersville Fire Dept. to open doors April 29

POTTERSVILLE — The Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department will open its doors to area residents on April 29 as part of the fifth annual RecruitNY, a statewide initiative.

Over the last several years, it has been difficult for many fire departments throughout the state to recruit and retain volunteers for a variety of reasons. Like most volunteer fire departments, the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department needs to bolster its emergency responder numbers so it can continue to provide the optimum level of protection for its residents.

As part of RecuitNY, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department will join volunteer fire departments across the state at their respective firehouses for a unified recruitment drive.

Throughout the day, the Pottersville Fire Department will conduct tours of the station, allow visitors to try on firefighter fear and provide activities and informational opportunities throughout the firehouse for visitors.

The fire department will also discuss the requirements to be a volunteer.

Last year, more than 500 fire departments in 55 counties across the state held recruitment open houses.

For more information, or to find out if your fire department is participating in RecruitNY, visit recruitny.org or contact your local fire department via a non-emergency phone number.