Pottersville Food Pantry now open for business

Doris Wildermuth, Char Bivona and Rich Bergeron help stock shelves on the first day of the Pottersville Food Pantry, an extension of the North Country Ministry.

POTTERSVILLE — The Pottersville Food Pantry opened Jan. 3 without a lot of customers, but with a supply of food items available for local residents.

Judy Carr, executive director of the North Country Ministry (NCM), said the organization established the Pottersville Food Pantry after local people suggested there might be a need in the community.

“Our mission is to serve the under-served in the Adirondacks, and carrying that to Pottersville is the natural next step,” Carr said.

NCM was able to set up its food pantry in space donated by the All Brand Redemption Center on state Route 9 at Valley Farm Road.

They did so with more than $2,000 raised by the SonRise Lutheran Church congregation with the assistance of their host congregation - Christ Church Episcopal.

The location is being set up following the Regional Food Bank system.

Food items are stacked on shelves according to type, and clients are able to walk through and select food with the assistance of a volunteer.

“We are a client choice pantry,” Carr said. “The volunteer escorts them, but they (the clients) know what they need.”

Carr said volunteers will register clients when they come in the first time, and ask them to sign in on subsequent visits. The pantry will take information about the household, but there is no income verification process.

“We don’t ask people to prove they are poor enough,” Carr said.

Following the guidelines, the food pantry will provide three days worth of food for each person in the household per visit.

Carr said NCM asks people to limit visits to twice per month, saying if there is a need for more, they would like them to speak with a caseworker to see if there are other programs that night be more useful to them.

The first day for the Pottersville Food Pantry was not without a glitch. A freezer chest they intended to use was not working.

Carr said they were able to put some frozen items in the freezers of two small refrigerators.

The pantry, she said, would not turn down the donation of a working chest-type freezer.

The median household income for Pottersville was $14,280 in 2017, which is 73 percent lower than the national average, according to the American Community Survey.