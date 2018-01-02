Pottersville Food Pantry to open Jan. 3

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Pottersville Food Pantry, an extension of the North Country Ministry, will open at the All Brand Redemption Center on Route 9 at Valley Farm Road, Pottersville. The pantry will open every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Volunteers are welcome.

POTTERSVILLE — North Country Ministry Executive Director Judy Carr confirmed the charitable organization will open a food pantry in Pottersville beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The Pottersville Food Pantry will be open weekly on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at the All Brands Redemption Center on State Route 9 at Valley Farm Road.

Pastor Bruce Rudolf from the SonRise Lutheran Church said the announcement was made at a meeting on Dec. 28 of clergy members who had been supporting the efforts of North Country Ministry to start the food pantry in Pottersville.

“It’s definitely good news,” Rudolf said. “We’re thrilled, but disappointed they were not able to do it for Christmas.”

The SonRise Lutheran Church congregation raised $2,000 at its annual Oktoberfest to help start the food pantry, and have added to that total since.

“We hope to have a dedication service in February,” Rudolf said.

The dedication would likely be headed up by Father John Cairns of the Episcopal Mission in Chestertown and Pastor Arnold Stevens from Pottersville United Methodist.

Rudolf said the food pantry space is small, but the clergy are very grateful for the space they have been provided. He said volunteers are needed to help operate the food pantry, and they hope to eventually open for two days per week.