Pottersville traffic triangle design revisited

POTTERSVILLE | The traffic island often referred to as “the triangle” in front of the Wells House in Pottersville has undergone some beautification recently, with a large, dying evergreen being removed, new flowers planted, and the curb painted white to enhance appearance and safety.

However, the improvements may be the first step in improving both the appearance and safety of the intersection of U.S. Route 9 and County Road 19, known as Olmstedville Road.

The Town of Chester has been taking action to improve the Route 9 corridor in Pottersville, beginning with a conceptual plan for streetscape enhancement prepared by Behan Planning and Design, out of Saratoga Springs, in 2011.

Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett met with Warren County Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos, along with the DPW’s engineering tech Emma Lamy, in July to look at what is a rather confusing and possibly dangerous intersection.

Hajos said the intersection should be redesigned as more of a classic “T” intersection with more restrictive parking.

“It is an awkward intersection and should be teed up in order to improve upon the sight distances,” Hajos said. “There are also a lot of cars parked in that area, and that is also an impact.”

Leggett said the town and county were looking at surveys and would start doing engineering for turning radius to see what is possible. He said one can tell without performing any engineering work that something has to change.

“Standing on Wells House porch, we saw everything of why this is a dangerous intersection,” Leggett said. “This is not a good design for the amount of traffic and type of traffic.”

Lamy said during the visit to the Pottersville triangle she, Hajos and Leggett discussed problems with the intersection.

“We were all standing there talking and watching cars and we saw a lot of confusion, sudden decisions, quick turnarounds...it’s definitely something look into,” Lamy said.

Leggett provided the conceptual plans for the streetscape improvement, which included three drawings representing a redesign of the intersection.

Hajos said one of them could be considered - a design where Olmstedville Road makes more of a T-intersection with U.S. Route 9.

The Behan Planning and Design conceptual plans include upgrading the intersection of Valley Farm Road at U.S. Route 9 near the Black Bear Restaurant.

The supervisor approached the county with the 2011 plans and asked if county engineering could determine what was feasible based on state Department of Transportation (DOT) guidelines and county guidelines.

Hajos said, in his observation recently, drivers on Olmstedville Road do not stop before turning south on U.S. Route 9. He said he doesn’t believe there is a significant history of accidents at the intersection, but he is trying to get accident information now.

He is also trying to locate survey information from the DOT related to bridge work performed in the area.

Once the town and county determine what the intersection can look like, state DOT approval is still needed.

“We might think we have a good idea but we need the state to buy in, and to get funding,” Hajos said.

The town is also seeking grant funds, and has recently completed its application for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant to replace a 3,100-foot section of water main in Pottersville.

Leggett said the main, which runs from up Olmstedville Road from the Wells House, dates back to the 1940s. In 2012, the water line was identified by Cedarwood Engineering as needing replacement.