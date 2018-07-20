Pottersville water upgrades still in the works

× Warren County Director of Planning Wayne LaMothe spoke to the Chester Town Board last month, updating the members on the status of grant month for upgrading the Pottersville Water District. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTER | Upgrades to the Pottersville Water District being discussed for at least a year are still in the works as officials continue to seek grant funding for what was forecast to be an approximately $500,000 project.

Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett was meeting with Warren County Director of Planning Wayne LaMothe and the town’s engineer to discuss grant applications and the overall state of the water district.

“Among other things we are talking about grant to replace some water lines,” Leggett said.

LaMothe told the Chester Town Board it was able to obtain $120,000 in funding for a new well and well house upgrades in Pottersville, with the Town of Chester paying half the cost.

The town has been working on renovating the well house and water delivery system.

Problems arose last year when water district customers complained of a low level of water supply and air in the water lines.

The town engineer determined the 15hp pump was taking all the water out of the ground around the well’s intake pipe, and it was taking time for surrounding groundwater to naturally recharge the area around the intake.

He recommended using a 5hp pump, which seemed to take care of the problem.

In addition, the town needs to drill a second well. Leggett said the state Department of Health requires a municipal water supply to have a backup water source in the event one fails.

SJB Services, Inc., of Mechanicsville is expected to be in making some test borings this week or next to determine the type of soil in order to learn what type of screen is needed for the intake pipe. The town board authorized $5,600 for test boring.

The original project costs ranged from $180,000 to $500,000, with the most expensive fix to include two new wells, a new well house and a new water purification system. Leggett said the town would be trying to obtain grants to cover as much of the cost as possible.

The Pottersville Water District can only raise revenue from ratepayers through water district user fees and taxes.