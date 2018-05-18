Power outage at Adirondack Hatchery kills majority of DEC’s salmon stock

× Expand Photo provided/Matt Hintsa via Creative Commons Licensing A power outage at the Adirondack Hatchery in Saranac Lake earlier this month resulted in the deaths of about 86 percent of the facility’s salmon fry stock.

SARANAC LAKE | A power outage at the Adirondack Hatchery earlier this month resulted in the deaths of about 86 percent of the facility’s salmon fry stock.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said on Friday while a backup generator at the hatchery functioned properly during a power outage caused by severe winds throughout the region on May 4, restored power from the main service line was cut off due to a malfunctioning transfer switch.

“This malfunction prevented the flow of well water to raceways holding fry, quickly depleting the water of oxygen,” said the agency in a statement. “It is estimated that 41,000 of the 296,000 fry in the raceways survived.”

The DEC acknowledged a “significant decrease” in the number of landlocked salmon that will be stocked in state waters next year.

But although “unfortunate and significant,” the quality of fishing in most of the 41 waters stocked will not be "diminished appreciably," said the agency, because anglers typically catch landlocked salmon 2 to 4 years old.

DEC has stocked its full compliment of 230,000 spring yearling fish this year, said the agency, and landlocked salmon join rainbow and brown trout as part of the state’s coldwater species fishing portfolio, varieties which provide a similar angling experience.

The faulty transfer switch is currently being repaired and the state agency is “actively identifying options” for installing new, more modern monitoring and alarm systems to prevent similar events from happening in the future.

The facility, located 12 miles north of the Village of Saranac Lake, is among the 12 fish hatcheries operated by the DEC statewide, joining numerous county and privately-owned operations.

The facility specializes in rearing landlocked Atlantic salmon, according to their website, averaging 30,000 pounds of the fish annually.

The Bureau of Fisheries is also working to secure surplus landlocked salmon fry from other northeast states and federal fish hatcheries to help offset these loses, said the DEC.