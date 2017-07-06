Praise in Park coming to Ticonderoga starting July 8

× Ticonderoga Praise in the Park festival organizers are, from left: Pastor Roger Richards of Log Chapel in Putnam, John Sharkey, Michael and Dawn Waters, and Christina Steigleman. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA — The first Ticonderoga Praise in the Park festival is coming up this weekend.

Set for Saturday, July 8 from noon to 6 p.m., the event in Bicentennial Park will feature live music by local bands, comedy acts, the Praise Dancers, a puppet show, children’s activities and a pig roast by Bodette’s BBQ of Ticonderoga.

Organizers said people should take a lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the park. Sponsors are local churches and businesses.

Co-organizer John Sharkey said they’re raising funds to put on the free festival by selling food and memorabilia.

“We have Bodette’s BBQ and we hope to sell some t-shirts,” he said.

Dawn Waters, another co-organizer, said she and her husband, Michael, moved to the area 20 years ago and wanted to foster a spirit of doing things together between the churches.

“We talked with John and he ran with it and did a fantastic job,” she said. “He’s been a wonderful organizer to carry out the vision the Lord gave me.”

She said they’ll also have children’s games, a bounce house and Penelope the Clown (Cathy Sprague) at the event.

“We’re excited to be out and about doing this,” Waters said.

The rain location for the festival is at the nearby Cornerstone Church.

Praise in the Park Schedule

Noon-1 p.m.

Welcome and Prayer, Pastor Sheridan “Butch” Race, MC, Ticonderoga Assembly of God; National Anthem; Adirondack Gospel Trio; Pastor Charlie Bolstridge, Cornerstone Church (CMA), message

1-2 p.m.

Cornerstone Church Praise Team; Jenny Lou Gunning Praise Dance Team; Pastor Scott Tyler, Ticonderoga United Methodist Church, message; Adam Huestis, puppetry

2-3 p.m.

Mike and Michelle and Bright Star; Vince Gerardi, Christian comedy; Adam Huestis, puppetry; Pastor Roger Richards, Log Chapel Fellowship, message

3-4 p.m.

Bless Praise Band; A few surprises

4-5 p.m.

Pastor Skip Trembley, Lakeside Regional Church, message; Adam Huestis, puppetry; Lakeside Regional Worship Team

5-6 p.m.

Pastor Butch Race, message; Pastor G.W. and Carol Carroll, worship; Closing