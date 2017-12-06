Pre-K coming to AuSable Valley, ELCS

× Expand File photo AuSable Valley Central and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central are the beneficiaries of state funding that will allow the districts to launch pre-K programming for the first time.

CLINTONVILLE | AuSable Valley and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central are among the 16 school districts statewide who have received state funding for pre-K programming.

Both districts will introduce their programs in January.

Funding was awarded to “high needs” districts based on district and student need and efforts to maximize total number of children served in pre-kindergarten programs.

The AuSable Valley Central School District (AVCS) received $522,240.

“It’s such a big need for our community,” said AVCS Superintendent Paul Savage.

The day-long program is open to district children who turned 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, and will feature classes at Au Sable Forks Elementary and Keeseville Elementary.

Classes typically contain 18 students, Savage said. There is no tuition, and the grant funding will cover teacher pay.

Pre-K is critical in a rural, high-needs school district like AVCS where day care may not always be available, Savage said.

Early learning can bridge achievement gaps and help students easier transition to kindergarten, as well as provide early opportunities for social improvement.

“The long-term, positive impact that investing in high-quality pre-kindergarten programs is undisputed,” said state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia in a statement.

Studies from the National Institute for Early Education Research show that children who participate in high quality early childhood education programs “have higher cognitive test scores from the toddler years to age 21, higher academic achievement in both reading and math, and are more likely to attend a four-year college and be gainfully employed,” according to materials provided by the governor’s office, who announced the funding.

“We do think it’s a win-win-win and we’re very thankful for our ability to get the funding and we think it’s going to do great things for our community,” Savage said.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District received $124,480 in state funding.

“We’re planning to open our pre-K classroom on Jan. 16,” said Superintendent Scott Osbourne.

Nearly 1,000 children statewide will benefit from the $5 million in state investment.

The state commits over $800 million to pre-K annually, serving 120,000 3- and 4-year-old students each year.

“This state now spends more on education than we’ve ever spent in history,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Syracuse last week. “This state spends more per pupil on education than any state in the United States of America and I am proud of that.”