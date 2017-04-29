Pre-K meeting set

MINERVA — An informational meeting has been scheduled for parents of incoming pre-kindergarten students and any kindergarten students not previously enrolled at Minerva Central School. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 4 from 6-7 p.m.

A completed questionnaire, immunization records, a birth certificate and a social security card in the child’s name should be brought to the informational meeting.

Screening will take place on Wednesday, May 10 from 8-11:30 a.m. To be eligible, incoming pre-kindergarten students must be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2017. Incoming kindergarten students must turn 5 on or before Dec. 1, 2017.

For more information, call Lynn Green at 251-2000.