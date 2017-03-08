Predict ice out on Schroon Lake

SCHROON LAKE – With temperatures all over the place, the Schroon Lake Lions Club is hoping there are lots of entries for its 13th-annual Town of Schroon Ice Out Contest.

“With the inconsistent temperatures of 2017, the annual Ice Out Contest will be very interesting this year,” contest chair Terri Morse said.

She said for the past 13 years, members of the Lions Club place a wireless ice-out device on Schroon Lake, which is triggered when the weight drops through the ice, recording the exact date and time the ice lets loose.

“Entrants select the date and time that they believe this will happen,” she said. “The winners are those with selections closest to the actual drop date and time.”

Prizes include 30 percent of tickets sales for first place, 15 percent for second place and 5 percent for third place.

Prior year’s winnings totaled $992.

“The more tickets sold, the higher the winnings,” Morse explained.

Tickets cost $5 for six choices or $1 per single choice. Ticket sales end on March 31 or, more importantly, Morse said, before the ice-out device triggers an official ice-out.

“In 2016, that (ice out) was March 19 at 11:15 a.m.,” she said. “This year, the club has their fingers crossed that the weather will hold until March 31. So, everyone should get their tickets purchased and make their selections soon. You will be helping a local civic organization utilize 100 percent of the proceeds from this and other fundraising events to support various community projects.”

Tickets may be purchased from any Schroon Lions member, at the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce, Flanagan’s Pub, and Friedman Realty. People can also call Ice-Out Chair Terri Morse at 532-9022.