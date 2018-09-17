Presentation focuses on spirit photography

Photo provided Spirits always show up where they are least expected.

TICONDEROGA |The Victorians, who figured most prominently in the second half of the 1800s, were obsessed with death, perhaps because they were surrounded by so much of it. Wars, catastrophe and disease followed them everywhere, and seemingly the one problem the Victorians — perfectors of the railroad, electricity and mass communications — couldn’t solve.

Queen Victoria set the standard. When her beloved husband Prince Albert died in 1861 she went into perpetual mourning, wearing black for the rest of her life and trying to conjure his spirit from beyond the grave for advice about affairs of state.

In that era, Victorians around the globe, like the queen herself, went overboard, producing special jewelry to be worn following the death of a loved one, and prescribing a set of rules and mourning periods to be followed in times of loss.

About this time another advancement elbowed its way into Victorian life: photography.

On Friday, Sept. 24, just in time for the Halloween season, the Ticonderoga Historical Society will present “Victorian Ghost Photography,” a look at how a scientific advancement was put to use in pursuit of spirituality.

The presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga at 6 Moses Circle.

“After the first photographic images were produced, it was a real short leap for people to claim that they were photographing spirits,” said presenter Diane O’Connor, noting that “one of the things the Victorians were really good at was ghost stories.”

From Scrooge’s spirits to the horror of Edgar Allan Poe, the 19th century imagination was fertile ground for exploitation, and spirits inexplicably began showing up in prints of loved ones — most famously in America, perhaps, with the ghost of Abraham Lincoln comforting his wife Mary.

It seems incongruous that a society privy to such great strides in science would be prone to trafficking in ghosts. But O’Connor said there is logic to it. First, the Queen believed, and the queen got her marching orders from above.

And not all believers were charletons.

Notable thinkers such as Arthur Conan Doyle and Marie Curie were convinced of a spirit world.

“It’s a basic law of physics, energy doesn’t dissipate,” O’Connor said.

Victorians picnicked in cemeteries, O’Connor said, and took “heartbreaking” death photographs of mothers holding their dead babies and of dead and live family members sharing a couch.

Where death and Victorians are concerned, there is much to discuss.

“I think it’s going to be a fun talk,” O’Connor said. “And we may have a couple of people from the other side visit us.”