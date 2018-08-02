Preserving the Trudeau legacy in Saranac Lake

× Expand The great grandchildren of Dr. E. L. Trudeau — Doonesbury cartoonist, Garry Trudeau, and his sister, Jeanie Trudeau Fenn — visited the Trudeau residence in June and shared their memories of the building when their father Frank Trudeau practiced medicine there. Recognizing the historic importance of the building and its importance in the revitalization of downtown Saranac Lake, the Trudeaus are proud supporters of Historic Saranac Lake’s restoration project.

Photo / HSL, historic photo from Saranac Lake Free Library, Adirondack Research Center Dr. E.L. Trudeau and his wife Charlotte photographed in front of their Main Street home sometime before 1915.

SARANAC LAKE | Historic Saranac Lake’s (HSL) plan to purchase and restore the home and office of Dr. Edward Livingston Trudeau is moving forward.

Built in 1894, the house replaced Dr. Trudeau’s first combined home/research laboratory, which was destroyed by fire on Dec. 4, 1893.

Tasked with curating significant collections related to tuberculosis research, cure history and Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s life’s work, HSL announced their decision to purchase his lifelong residence at 118 Main St. last April.

HSL Executive Director Amy Catania said closing for the property is expected by the end of December.

A recent visit from Dr. Trudeau’s great-grandchildren, Garry Trudeau, the well-known Doonesbury cartoonist, and his sister Jeanie Trudeau Fenn, helped provide historians with details about changes made to the building over time.

“Such information is helpful as we make plans for bringing the building back to the time period that Dr. E. L. Trudeau lived and worked there,” Catania said.

The building had most recently been in use as doctors’ offices, but Medical Associates closed their practice in 2017.

It had seen nearly a century practicing Drs. Trudeau.

After Dr. E.L. Trudeau, his son Dr. Francis B. Trudeau Sr. and then his son Dr. Francis B. “Frank” Trudeau Jr. (Garry Trudeau’s father) worked from the home/office. Dr. Frank Trudeau retired in 1985, according to a detailed history compiled to inform restoration by HSL founder and Trudeau biographer Mary B. Hotaling.

SENSE OF PLACE

The Trudeau home sits at a corner of Saranac Lake where the busy downtown settles onto residential streets.

It was built at the same time and next door to the historic Trudeau Laboratory, now the Saranac Laboratory Museum and headquarters for HSL.

Across Church Street from the Trudeau home is St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where construction in large part was coordinated by E.L. Trudeau.

Renovation of the historic house proposes to restore the first floor for public exhibits, meetings, adding a research area for those who wish to access HSL collections.

The second floor will be restored with offices to lease. But Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s bedroom there and his private cure porch will be conserved as public space.

HSL’s architect Harry Gordon has completed floor plans to help guide the renovation.

“We have also contracted with Northwoods Engineering for review of structural issues and with Ambient Environmental for environmental survey work,” Catania said.

Hotaling completed a 14-page report, “Trudeau Building History,” with a succinct chronology of how family quarters adjusted to life and times for almost 100 years.

The history research provides a detailed sense of Trudeaus’ place with collected images, floor plans with renovation overlays, and written and oral history from family, friends and neighbors.

Hotaling pulled from works of Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s colleague, Dr. Lawrason Brown, who recalled the home: “A fire on the hearth was always crackling, and the dark red walls, the thick carpet and rugs gave one the impression of good taste, comfort and simple luxury. The family life during the winter centered about this room and the adjoining dining room.”

Catania said the project has had initial review by the state Office of Historic Preservation.

“We are working closely with OPRHP to ensure the project meets the Secretary of the Interior’s standards for the treatment of historic properties.”

Gifts to help fund the project have reached nearly a quarter-million dollars, and HSL is pursuing a National Endowment for the Humanities Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant.

Community donations will be used to fulfill the match, Catania said.

“And HSL is preparing a Consolidated Funding Application for a New York state grant for project support and is applying for state funding as part of Saranac Lake’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”

HSL’s historic research and updated plans for restoring the Trudeau residence are available online: historicsaranaclake.org/the-trudeau-building.html.

THE HOUSE FIRE

Fire that destroyed Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s family home came just nine months after he and wife Charlotte lost their only daughter, Charlotte “Chatte” Trudeau.

Returning very ill from boarding school in New York City, she died at age 20 in March 1893 of a particularly aggressive form of tuberculosis.

Dr. E.L. Trudeau, then working to find a cure for TB, had come to the Adirondacks himself decades before to treat his tuberculosis.

After Chatte’s death, he become very ill with kidney disease that compounded his struggle to overcome TB.

In November 1893, having spent the summer in Paul Smith’s, the family traveled to New York City where Dr. Trudeau sought treatment.

He was very ill and in a hospital bed when told their Saranac Lake home had burned down.

According to Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s autobiography, the fire started “from the little lamp in the Laboratory.”

Historian Alfred Donaldson wrote in “Trudeau’s Life: A Rare Romance in Medicine” that the doctor had by then “succeeded in growing the tubercle bacilli in a homemade thermostat heated by a kerosene lamp, and was the second experimenter in the country to achieve this.”

Dr. Edward R. Baldwin, Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s research partner, lived in a house across the street and kept experiments going while Trudeau was hospitalized in New York City.

“He woke at four in the morning to see a red glow at his window, and on looking out he saw the fire coming through the roof of my house,” Dr. Trudeau wrote in his autobiography.

The Trudeaus resolved to build again. Funding was raised for the home and a separate lab by family friends and patrons.

Trudeaus moved into their new house, with rooms for sons Ned and Francis, in the fall of 1894, a year and a half after Chatte’s death.

The new brick, steel and tile laboratory next door opened the same year.

It was the first tuberculosis research facility in the United States.