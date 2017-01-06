President Taft visit is lecture subject

× Expand Photo provided President Taft is shown speaking at Fort Ticonderoga in this historic photo. Taft was at the fort in 1909, just as it was being restored.

TICONDEROGA – How President William Howard Taft came to visit Fort Ticonderoga is part of the Fort Fever Series starting in January.

The programs begin on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., with “President Taft Comes to Ticonderoga,” presented by Director of Education Rich Strum at the Mars Education Center.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door. Fort Ticonderoga Members are admitted free of cost.

“William Howard Taft is the only sitting president of the United States to visit Fort Ticonderoga,” Strum said. “Taft’s visit came early in his term, July 6, 1909, as part of the week-long Champlain Tercentenary Celebrations throughout the Champlain Valley.”

He said the program will center on the advance planning, the scope of the celebration, and the details of Taft’s visit.

“The early restoration work at Fort Ticonderoga, undertaken by museum founders Stephen and Sarah Pell, was underway, and the president was given a tour of the work by Sarah Pell,” Strum said. “Thousands attended the daylong event on the Ticonderoga peninsula.”

Taft’s driver ran his car into the ditch as the president left, but Taft was not injured.

The Fort Fever Series program on Taft is one of several programs taking place at Fort Ticonderoga this winter and early spring.

Fort Ticonderoga presents living history events on Jan. 21 (1757 Battle on Snowshoes), Feb. 18 (1775 British Garrison at Ticonderoga), and March 25 (Four Divisions formed at Fort Carillon; Rigaud’s Attack on Fort William Henry).

Clothing and Accoutrement Workshops are offered March 11 and 12 and April 8 and 9. The 6th annual Garden and Landscape Symposium will be held on April 8.

Some programs require advanced registration at www.fortticonderoga.org.