Preston, Gillilland to seek reelection

× Expand Randy Preston and Shaun Gillilland will each seek another term as the Essex County Board of Supervisors’ chair and vice-chair, respectively.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston announced to fellow members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors he will seek to serve another year as the legislative body’s chairman.

Preston announced his intentions at the end of the Dec. 18 public works meeting, adding he would like to see Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland return as the co-chair of the board.

“I think the overall cooperation with the board to move forward and get things accomplished has been a positive step over the past year,” Preston said. “We are all here for a common goal for this county and we all play well together.”

Gillilland said he would seek the nomination as vice-chairman.

“I think Randy and I are a good team,” he said.

Preston and Gillilland were both elected to their current positions by the county in January, after Preston had served a short term as interim chairman following Keene’s William Ferebee, who left the board for a job within the state.

The organizational meeting of the Essex County Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to take place Tuesday, Jan. 2, 10 a.m. in the Old Courthouse. ■