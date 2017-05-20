Prevention Team has new grant

TICONDEROGA — The Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County just got a $750 donation through the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program.

The grant means Stewart’s Shops will also be advertising the Prevention Team on its in-store television channel, social media pages and website as a part of the donation.

Prevention Team communications coordinator Jarrod Sammis said the funds will be used to support the “Girls Run 4 Fun” spring after school program, in which upper elementary-grade girls are mentored by adult women from the school or community.

“Groups in several schools meet once or twice weekly,” he said. “The girls discuss topics and do activities that will improve their sense of self and self-image, to include physical activity, improving eating habits and communication skills.”

The Prevention Team is in its 31st year of operation, Sammis said, providing a range of substance abuse prevention and youth development services within Essex County.

Descriptions of these services can be found on facebook.com/preventionteamessexcountyny, or preventionteam.org.