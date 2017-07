× Expand Photo provided

TICONDEROGA – PRIDE of Ticonderoga held it’s 33rd annual meeting recently at Emeralds of Ticonderoga. From left, standing: Anthony Ruiz, program director, Stuart Baker, vice president, John Bartlett, president, Matt Courtright, director, Ross Kelley, director, Alan Coffey, director. Seated: Deborah Gasser, director, Janet Mallon, treasurer/secretary, Kathy Liddell, the outgoing director honored for her 12 years of service with PRIDE, and Sharon Reynolds, executive director.