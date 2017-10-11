PRIDE leader is leaving

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry PRIDE Executive Director Sharon Reynolds sits in the conference room at her offices. Reynolds is retiring on Oct. 26.

TICONDEROGA | Longtime PRIDE of Ticonderoga head Sharon Reynolds is getting ready to set sail.

Reynolds is leaving as executive director soon, after starting at the community preservation group as a consultant in 2006.

Maria Tedford will be taking over as executive director after she leaves.

Reynolds said she’d been working at Silver Bay YMCA Conference Center when then-director of PRIDE Walter Lender called.

“He asked me if I could help,” she said. “It wasn’t long before I felt a connection. They had two grants that needed to be administered. That was the foray into downtown revitalization.”

Those state grants, combined with their residential home repair grants, have amounted to millions of dollars for local communities, she said.

“We incorporated Hague and Putnam, our neighbors, into the program,” Reynolds said. “We became an organization that municipalities call.”

They did a grant for the now-dissolved Village of Port Henry, and the Town of Moriah recently asked them to come back and do another, a technical assistance grant, she said.

“We’re known for Main Street grants,” she said. “We get calls from all across the state on how we do it.”

Besides the Main Street revitalization grants, they also established the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Cooperative and the popular LaChute Trail around the community.

“We’re really hitting community needs,” Reynolds said. “It’s a beautiful trail. We’ve created an incredible foundation. Grants are really our thing. PRIDE can be proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

PRIDE Board President John Bartlett said that just how the group’s governing board feels.

“During her years at PRIDE, Sharon’s contributions to our local communities have been innumerable,” he said. “I can’t think of anyone who has helped more people by repairing their homes, improving their public facilities, or enhancing their businesses.”

Reynolds said having a good Board of Directors has helped PRIDE go forward.

“They’ve (the board) kept pace with what’s going on,” she said. “We have a small staff that works really hard, and an incredible board.”

After 10 years as executive director, her last day will be Oct. 26, and she said she’ll miss it all.

“It’s been great,” Reynolds said. “At one time we managed 10 to 15 projects at one time. I’ve been part of rural preservation.”