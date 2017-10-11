PRIDE leader is leaving

Photo by Lohr McKinstry
PRIDE Executive Director Sharon Reynolds sits in the conference room at her offices. Reynolds is retiring on Oct. 26.
TICONDEROGA | Longtime PRIDE of Ticonderoga head Sharon Reynolds is getting ready to set sail.
Reynolds is leaving as executive director soon, after starting at the community preservation group as a consultant in 2006.
Maria Tedford will be taking over as executive director after she leaves.
Reynolds said she’d been working at Silver Bay YMCA Conference Center when then-director of PRIDE Walter Lender called.
“He asked me if I could help,” she said. “It wasn’t long before I felt a connection. They had two grants that needed to be administered. That was the foray into downtown revitalization.”
Those state grants, combined with their residential home repair grants, have amounted to millions of dollars for local communities, she said.
“We incorporated Hague and Putnam, our neighbors, into the program,” Reynolds said. “We became an organization that municipalities call.”
They did a grant for the now-dissolved Village of Port Henry, and the Town of Moriah recently asked them to come back and do another, a technical assistance grant, she said.
“We’re known for Main Street grants,” she said. “We get calls from all across the state on how we do it.”
Besides the Main Street revitalization grants, they also established the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Cooperative and the popular LaChute Trail around the community.
“We’re really hitting community needs,” Reynolds said. “It’s a beautiful trail. We’ve created an incredible foundation. Grants are really our thing. PRIDE can be proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
PRIDE Board President John Bartlett said that just how the group’s governing board feels.
“During her years at PRIDE, Sharon’s contributions to our local communities have been innumerable,” he said. “I can’t think of anyone who has helped more people by repairing their homes, improving their public facilities, or enhancing their businesses.”
Reynolds said having a good Board of Directors has helped PRIDE go forward.
“They’ve (the board) kept pace with what’s going on,” she said. “We have a small staff that works really hard, and an incredible board.”
After 10 years as executive director, her last day will be Oct. 26, and she said she’ll miss it all.
“It’s been great,” Reynolds said. “At one time we managed 10 to 15 projects at one time. I’ve been part of rural preservation.”
PRIDE works with many other agencies, Reynolds said.
“You can’t do it alone,” she said. “We’re successful because we have great partners.”
One of those outside agencies is the state Rural Housing Coalition of Albany.
“During her time at PRIDE, Sharon Reynolds has shown regional leadership in developing models for Main Street revitalization that she has tested in Ticonderoga and then replicated in other communities,” coalition Acting Executive Director Colin D. McKnight said. “She took on a challenging situation with another preservation company, and has worked diligently to right that ship, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the New York State Rural Housing Coalition, representing the interests of rural communities in northeastern New York, and providing thoughtful consideration and solid experience in discussions of statewide community development concerns.”
Reynolds said she’s not leaving the area, and she hopes to return to see one of her projects, the 1756 historic sawmill replica, constructed and opened on the LaChute River.
“We’re waiting for construction drawings for the sawmill,” she said. “When they’re done, we’ll bid it. All the pre-work is done.
“That will bring visitors from Fort Ticonderoga into town, touring the sawmill. We’d love their involvement with interpretation.”
Funding for the sawmill is coming from the North Country Development Council, and the sawmill will be on town property near the river.
A community party for Reynolds is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus hall, and is open to anyone who wants to stop by. Light refreshments will be served.