PRIDE readies ‘Wine and Swine’ fundraiser

× Expand Photo provided The “Wine and Swine” fundraiser for PRIDE of Ticonderoga was a sellout last year.

TICONDEROGA | It’s human nature perhaps, but people in need are often slow to ask for help. So it falls to a friend or neighbor to notice when someone is having trouble paying the heating bill or having difficulty climbing the stairs into her house.

But wherever needs may arise, PRIDE of Ticonderoga is there with financial assistance and expertise to give those who are in trouble a better life through their Neighbors Helping Neighbors fund.

And to help build this account, PRIDE is hosting the Fourth Annual Wine & Swine benefit on Friday, Aug. 17 at The Barn at Lord Howe Valley from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50, and sponsorships are still available by calling 518-585-6366.

‘A FUN, CASUAL NIGHT’

According to PRIDE of Ticonderoga Program Assistant Mariann Rapple, the casually elegant affair that began as a pig roast on the beach that attracted 30 people now sells about 225 tickets to people who enjoy music, Bodette’s barbecue, beer from Paradox Brewery and a variety of wines presented in interesting ways.

For example, a popular fundraiser is the wine pull, featuring donated bottle of wine that have marked a special occasion of the person who is giving the bottle. The story is told on a card that comes with the wine.

One bottle last year came from the German town where the mother of the person who donated the wine was born.

There are fundraisers through the evening, but no hard sell.

“We try not to do too much of that, because it can become overwhelming. It’s a fun, casual night, a time for people to come together and know you’re helping a neighbor in need,” Rapple said.

PRIDE Executive Director Maria Tedford said the organization is welcoming all residents interested in attending, and is hoping to see some new faces this year.

Along with helping those in need, she said it is also a chance for the organization to introduce itself and its work to the community.

“They know we’re a nonprofit that helps people, but beyond that they may not know what we do,” Tedford said.

PRIDE assists with urgently needed small projects, such as repairing a broken water line or installing a wheelchair ramp, but it also works to incubate new businesses, renovate buildings and spruce up streetscapes.

Rather than go it alone, PRIDE partners with agencies and individuals to obtain the best result. “We’re not a stand-alone agency, we partner with everyone,” Tedford said. “There is great need out there and PRIDE is here to help.”