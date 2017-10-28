Primelink opens Network Operations Center

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Primelink last week unveiled their new Network Operations Center at 99 Kansas Avenue in Plattsburgh. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Primelink, a local telecommunications company, has unveiled their new Network Operations Center.

Amidst walls lined with monitors, rows of computers and glass doors, the newly remodeled Plattsburgh facility will allow the company to more efficiently monitor their network.

“Broadband is as mission-critical now as electric or water,” said Marketing Director Vicki Marking. “With this we can have proactive monitoring and see a problem before it reaches the customer.”

Pointing at a large screen mounted on the wall, Director of Internet Services Erik Amaliksen walked a dozen local officials and business leaders through a variety of software Primelink uses to track weather patterns, NYSEG outages and bandwidth usage.

“It’s about proactively knowing what’s happening with our customer’s experience,” he said.

Primelink, a subsidiary of the Champlain Telephone Company, began its work in 1997 with the establishment of a 242-mile fiber optic backbone that runs from Albany to Montreal.

They currently have offices in Champlain, Plattsburgh and Queensbury.

Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, praised the new facility at an official ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday.

“Anytime a local business is sharing investment in the community, it’s a good day,” he said.