Principal sees USAF training first-hand

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga High School Principal John Donohue flies a Remotely Piloted Aircraft during an educational tour of Lackland Air Force Base.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga High School Principal John Donohue was part of the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Educator Tour Program during spring break recently.

The Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored trip is a way to see how the U.S. Air Force recruits, trains, educates and employs active-duty airmen.

The principal met with the Flying Training Squadron at Randolph Air Force Base at Universal City, Texas and spoke with a pilot about his training and education.

Donohue said he was shown one of the training jet fighters and learned how both beginning pilots and instructors were trained.

“I was particularly interested and impressed with the emphasis the Air Force places on further education,” he said. “It was very important to every person I met to continue their education.

He said the Air Force has developed partnerships with different colleges and universities for airmen to earn many different degrees of study.

“It is amazing,” Donohue said. “It is a great opportunity that I believe is often overlooked by our students.”

Another stop was the Fort Sam Houston Military Medical Center, to see how individuals are trained as medical personnel for all branches of the military at the shared facility.

The hospital provides and sustains over 60 accredited educational programs that include 25 graduate medical education programs, eight nursing programs, 18 enlisted allied health and medic phase II training programs along with additional programs in administration and allied health specialties.

Donohue also visited the facility that trains the pilots of Remotely Piloted Aircraft, commonly referred to as drones.

He met with the instructors and discussed what is now a growing field, and was able to fly a drone simulator with the help of the instructors.

The pilots perform surveillance and reconnaissance and provide close air support for missions using Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

The tour concluded with watching an Air Force Basic Military Training graduation ceremony at Lackland Air Force Base at San Antonio, Texas.

Following the ceremony, Donohue had the opportunity to congratulate the graduates and speak to them about their choice to enlist.

“The entire experience was inspirational and reaffirmed my support of our United States military,” Donahue said. “I was certainly humbled by all the men and women I met who are serving our country. The opportunities our Air Force can provide our students is truly remarkable.”

Donohue was nominated by USAF Master Sgt. Benjamin Holt for the tour.