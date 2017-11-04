Principal wins school grant

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Hayes is one of 20 Champion Creatively Alive Children grant recipients nationwide.

Hayes was selected by Crayola and the National Association of Elementary School Principals to receive a Champion Creatively Alive Children school grant equal to $3,500.

“The program is focused on Teachers Learning an Artist’s Mindset,” Hayes said. “During the project, teachers will receive professional development to enable them to explore the visual arts through a Studio Art approach. Teachers will create, present, respond and connect their lessons to students through the arts. Additionally, parents will be involved through family take-home art projects.”

She said special thanks goes out to Kerry Fingland, the elementary school art teacher who initiated this idea and grant application.

“Her creativity and dedication to students is noteworthy and we are very fortunate to have her talents,” Hayes said.

Crayola and National Association of Elementary School Principals together selected 20 schools to receive the grants, which will fund innovative programs aimed at fostering children’s critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication skills.

Ticonderoga Elementary received a $2,500 monetary grant and $1,000 worth of Crayola products. Hayes will share outcomes from their program via the association’s website and a special Principal Magazine Supplement to help other principals develop promising practices related to arts education.

The Champion Creatively Alive Children grants are intended to help schools build creative capacity, nurture children’s creativity and inspire other schools to do the same, she said.

“Principals understand the value of using arts-infused education to ignite deep learning for all students,” said association Executive Director Dr. Earl Franks. “We’re thrilled to work with Crayola and the Champion Creatively Alive Children grant program to provide schools with this unique opportunity to build creative capacity. These schools’ grant proposals are innovative approaches to establishing creative leadership and demonstrating promising practices that inspire others.”

The Ticonderoga Elementary School program is called Teachers Learning an Artist Mindset, Hayes said.

It asks: “What if students saw teachers as learners and teachers learned to enjoy art-making? Classroom teachers will explore the Studio Approach to teaching — by creating, presenting, responding and connecting their lessons through the arts. Parents will also be engaged in these arts mindset adult learning experiences, reinforced by family take-home art projects to bolster the importance of creative thinking beyond school.”

The entries were judged on innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.