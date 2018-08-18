Prison literacy program in need of volunteers

× Expand Photo provided Jim Bullard of Westport is seeking a volunteer to teach literacy to inmates at Moriah Shock.

MORIAH | Upon retirement, many people are able to sit back and marvel at how much their organization has grown. For Jim Bullard, the experience has been the opposite.

Although it was not his working career — which is fascinating in its own right — for the past 14 years Bullard has worked as a literacy volunteer at Moriah Shock, a boot camp of sorts for minimum security inmates who are deemed to have, with help, a good shot at making it on the outside.

But Bullard says this type of center, and prison education in general, is dwindling.

Bullard himself retired in July due to his health, and he is hoping someone will step in to fill his shoes at a time when prison volunteers are sorely needed.

The ideal candidate, he said, would be a retiree who speaks a bit of Spanish; who can dedicate a few hours one day a week to contribute to these young men specifically, and society in general.

If this has appeal, Bullard can be reached at 518-962-4036.

“This has a very positive effect on recidivism,” he said. “(Moriah Shock) likes what we’re doing and we like what we do.”

A handful of volunteers help out, teaching things like math and basic English.

“We’re all getting to a certain age, but I like to think that somewhere out there there’s a fairly vigorous retiree who can join us,” he said. “You don’t have to be a great linguist, you just need to know a little grammar.”

When he started volunteering in 2004, Bullard said most of the inmates were from the five boroughs. Today, however, their homes stretch out through the length of the state, including people from Rochester, Buffalo and tiny towns along the throughway.

Early on, he said, many of the inmates had been “broom-closeted” in school, meaning that because they spoke little or no English they were assigned to the janitors who would see that they got plenty of toys and an out-of-the-way place to play with them.

As youngsters, many were used as drug runners, taking big risks for small change.

Bullard said those who are convicted are given examinations prior to incarceration and some who show an ability to learn are, after some time behind bars, given the opportunity to come to Moriah Shock.

There, they learn order and discipline.

“It’s like basic training, except there are no weapons,” Bullard said. “There’s a lot of marching and a lot of push-ups.”

In some ways, volunteering at Moriah Shock was like coming full circle for Bullard, whose time in the military included a stint teaching hardened veterans.

After the Korean War, Congress passed a law dictating that soldiers must have the equivalent of a 6th grade education before they could re-enlist. Many, who had been swept from the farm fields during the Great Depression and pressed into service, had no such credentials.

Bullard said that meant that soldiers who had risked it all at places like the Bulge and Guadalcanal would effectively be stripped of the pensions they were within a few years of earning.

It was Bullard’s job to give men, many of whom had no real experience in reading or writing, enough education that they could remain in the service.

In helping the inmates at Moriah Shock, he has heard echoes of the past.

“I like to think that literacy volunteers have helped young people deal positively with some of the same problems of poverty and official insecurity that my Army guys dealt with 50 years ago,” he said.