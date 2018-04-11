Pro-gun rally scheduled for weekend

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Supporters of the Second Amendment demonstrated outside of the Moreau Community Center in South Glens falls last week ahead of a forum by Rep. Elise Stefanik.

SARANAC LAKE | Millions marched last month as part of nationwide “March for Our Lives” rallies to call for more stringent gun control measures, including in Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh.

Now Second Amendment supporters will host their own rally in Albany this coming Saturday April 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Empire State Plaza.

The event is part of the nationwide “Americans for America: National 2nd Amendment Rights Rally,” said Garry Hoffman, director of law enforcement relations at Gun Owners of America: New York, a pro-Second Amendment organization.

“We’re attacked on all sides from the anti-gun movement,” said Hoffman. “It’s almost that pro-gun control people think we don’t respond emotionally to these tragedies. We respond just like everyone else, but don’t see gun control as a solution.”

Gun control has emerged as a central issue in U.S. politics following a massacre at a Florida high school in February that left 17 dead.

Stronger safeguards have become a rallying cry across the country, and several states have already passed legislation in the aftermath, including New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill banning those accused of domestic violence of owning firearms.

At the federal level, Congress quickly passed legislation to strengthen the national criminal background check system and bolster resources for school security officers.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) touted those measures in district events last week, and while she agrees with banning “bump stocks,” the lawmaker repeatedly refused to condemn the National Rifle Association or endorse a ban on semi-automatic weapons or other restrictions on firearms.

“We have very proud NRA members in the district, and I’m not going to denigrate them,” Stefanik said.

Hoffman, who lives in Saranac Lake, decries any form of gun control — including the Stefanik-supported national Fix NICS legislation, which bolsters records submission assistance for states and requires federal agencies to submit annual reports and certifications of compliance.

Hoffman harbors concerns that the national list will be marred by transparency issues, much like the SAFE Act, New York’s strict gun control legislation passed one month after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2013.