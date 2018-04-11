Pro-gun rally scheduled for weekend

Photo by Pete DeMola
Supporters of the Second Amendment demonstrated outside of the Moreau Community Center in South Glens falls last week ahead of a forum by Rep. Elise Stefanik.
SARANAC LAKE | Millions marched last month as part of nationwide “March for Our Lives” rallies to call for more stringent gun control measures, including in Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh.
Now Second Amendment supporters will host their own rally in Albany this coming Saturday April 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Empire State Plaza.
The event is part of the nationwide “Americans for America: National 2nd Amendment Rights Rally,” said Garry Hoffman, director of law enforcement relations at Gun Owners of America: New York, a pro-Second Amendment organization.
“We’re attacked on all sides from the anti-gun movement,” said Hoffman. “It’s almost that pro-gun control people think we don’t respond emotionally to these tragedies. We respond just like everyone else, but don’t see gun control as a solution.”
Gun control has emerged as a central issue in U.S. politics following a massacre at a Florida high school in February that left 17 dead.
Stronger safeguards have become a rallying cry across the country, and several states have already passed legislation in the aftermath, including New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill banning those accused of domestic violence of owning firearms.
At the federal level, Congress quickly passed legislation to strengthen the national criminal background check system and bolster resources for school security officers.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) touted those measures in district events last week, and while she agrees with banning “bump stocks,” the lawmaker repeatedly refused to condemn the National Rifle Association or endorse a ban on semi-automatic weapons or other restrictions on firearms.
“We have very proud NRA members in the district, and I’m not going to denigrate them,” Stefanik said.
Hoffman, who lives in Saranac Lake, decries any form of gun control — including the Stefanik-supported national Fix NICS legislation, which bolsters records submission assistance for states and requires federal agencies to submit annual reports and certifications of compliance.
Hoffman harbors concerns that the national list will be marred by transparency issues, much like the SAFE Act, New York’s strict gun control legislation passed one month after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2013.
He also contends the SAFE Act was written to be intentionally vague, and places too much discretionary authority in the hands of district attorneys and law enforcement.
“I want anyone to supports gun control to name one law that will keep one crime from happening,” Hoffman said. “Criminals don’t care about the law; they don’t care about judges and they don’t care about these crimes.”
Hoffman said the public discussion has turned from a public safety issue to a gun control issue.
“All the studies show it does not work,” he said.
“Americans for America” is billed as a peaceful event, and organizers aim to have events in each state capital nationwide.
“We’d be happy if there was 1,000 people,” Hoffman said of the Albany event.
Morgan Zegers, a candidate for a Capital District-area state Assembly seat, is also a strong Second Amendment supporter.
The political hopeful says she would rather bring people together by finding “effective solutions through dialogue and debate” than by restricting access to firearms.
Zegers, 21, recently hosted a roundtable discussion on school safety and the importance of the Second Amendment with local high school students.
“As a community, we can implement policies and target funding to provide mental health services for the people in our community who need it most,” Zegers said in a statement. “If implemented properly, we will save our community from the potential peril of a dangerous and ill-minded individual looking to do us harm.”
Cuomo, for his part, has pledged to continued to position the Empire State has a national leader in crafting strong gun control legislation.
“The federal government’s failure to act on any form of meaningful gun safety laws is unconscionable,” Cuomo said in a statement announcing the passage of the domestic violence legislation last month.
Constituents pleaded with Stefanik last week to do more to combat violence.
“It could happen right here to this group of people,” Mary Anne Johnson told the lawmaker at an event in Moriah.
“Americans for America” starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Empire State Plaza.
New York is not an open carry state, and participants are asked to observe all state and local firearms laws — including parading with long guns. Concealed carry permit-holders may carry in accordance with their license restrictions. Firearms of any kind are prohibited on state property.
For more info, visit rallylist.com/americans-for-america-march-for-the-2nd-amendment-4-14-18.