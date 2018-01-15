Program on state Health Act slated Jan. 18

SARANAC LAKE | Expert panelists will present information about pending New York universal health care coverage legislation on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Harrietstown Town Hall. The legislation, which has passed three times in the New York State Assembly, would ensure that all New Yorkers have comprehensive insurance coverage through a single payer system. Panelists will explain the legislation and how it would affect residents, providers and funding. There will be opportunity for audience participation. Informational handouts on the legislation will be available and information provided for those interested in volunteering with the campaign for the NYS Health Act. The program, sponsored by Adirondack Voters for Change, is free to attend.