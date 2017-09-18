Program will cover WWI fighter pilots

× Expand Photo provided The Army Air Service of World War I will be the subject of a new program at the Hancock House.

TICONDEROGA | The birth of the Army Air Service during World War I is the subject of a new program coming to the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present the free program on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

North Country Community College Library Director Brian O’Connor, whose program is called “Birth of the American Eagle – The Army Air Service in WWI,” will be the featured speaker.

The United States Army Air Service was established during World War I by President Woodrow Wilson.

Under General John J. Pershing, this fledgling service quickly distinguished itself in the skies over France, beginning in the spring of 1918, said Historical Society President William Dolback.

“By the end of the war, the Air Service had employed 45 squadrons covering 85 miles of battle front,” he said. “Seventy-one pursuit pilots were credited with shooting down five or more German aircraft while in American service, while the Air Service overall destroyed 756 enemy aircraft and 76 (observation) balloons in combat.

“This was a tremendously significant set of accomplishments for a very young branch of service,” continued Dolback. “Aviation as a military strategy was still untested. The bravery of these young pilots is remarkable and their story is particularly relevant as we commemorate U.S. entry into World War I during this year.”

Brian O’Connor has been a member of the North Country Community College Library staff since 2010. He holds a Master of Science degree in Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Master of Arts in American History from Florida Atlantic University and was enrolled in Ph.D. studies at the University of Connecticut.

Information regarding this and other historical society programs and events is by calling the Historical Society at 518-585-7868, by checking Facebook, or the Historical Society website at ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.