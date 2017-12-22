Programs available to beat cabin fever

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake Central School’s Continuing Education Program will offer adults 15 courses that range from ukulele lessons to mitten knitting.

The classes start Jan. 15 at the school and include the popular Trivia Night and Friday Night at the Movies.

The program provides residents the opportunity to expand their knowledge and use the school as a community center during the winter months, School Supt. Stephen Gratto said.

“There are activities for adults to take part in: we have Friday Night Movies, fitness class, line-dancing, pickle ball, juggling for adults, writing your own memoir, small-boat sailing, long distance horse riding, and a few other things,” he said. “We have beginning knitting mittens, a technique from Sweden dating to the 1500s.”

A General Equivalence Diploma (GED) class will also start, he said. Registration is required for the High School Equivalence Diploma course. Contact Robin Bezile, One Work Source teacher, at 518-873-2341.

The school has offered the Continuing Education Program at no additional cost to the district since 2016. Program catalogs and registration forms are located at the school, Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce, and the Schroon Lake Public Library.

For more information, contact the school at 518 532-7164 or email Gratto at sgratto@slwildcats.org.

A full list of the 15 courses offered and their dates, times and fees can be obtained by emailing Gratto or Schroon Lake Board of Education member Susan Repko at srepko@slwildcats.org.

People may register at the first class, but advanced registration is preferred. Most sessions are free; for other courses bring the fee in cash or by check made out to the instructor.

COURSE SCHEDULE

High School Equivalence, Thursdays starting Jan. 18, 5 – 6:30 p.m. (No charge.)

Preparation to take TASC test.

Fitness Classes, Wednesdays: Jan. 17, 24, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 28; March 7, 14, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., $64 for 8 classes or $10 per drop-in class.

Utilizes weight and movements for strengthening, toning, and balance.

Country Line Dancing, Wednesdays: Jan. 17, 24, 6:30 – 8 p.m. (No charge.)

Enjoy learning the dances and get some exercise.

Juggling for Adults, Wednesdays: March 7, 14, 21, 6 – 7 p.m. (No charge.)