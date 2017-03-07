Progress brewing on Plattsburgh Library mural, cafe

× Pictured: A mock-up of the new ‘Learn and Grow’ mural on display in the Marble Machine meeting space in the Plattsburgh Public Library. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Good news for local bookworms:

The Plattsburgh Public Library received $5,000 in state funding for an interactive mural.

The project will incorporate 3D printed solar-powered marbles that will fall, simulating raindrops on the mural’s tiled “ground.”

Inspiration for the mural came from “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt,” a children’s book by local author Kate Messner.

The project marks the latest from Outside Art, a local group that seeks to beautify the city.

The new 18 by 10 foot mural will be unveiled in July of this year.

A series of community workshops have been ongoing, with the next slated for March 22 and April 1. Hundreds of residents are expected to paint tiles, forming the mural’s mosaic portion.

Over 50 people attended the first workshop, said organizers.

Funding came from the New York Council on the Arts to help the organization with the cost to build their new “Read and Grow” interactive mural.

The Plattsburgh Public Library was named as one of over 30 arts projects in the region to be awarded a state grant through the Decentralization Community Arts grant program.

Total project costs are $30,000, according to Library Director Anne de la Chapelle. The remainder of the funds will come through Outside Art’s fundraising efforts and potentially additional grant funding.

“None of it will come from the library operating budget,” Chapelle said.

MAKERSPACE

The library is also planning to launch a makerspace — or do-it-yourself space, designed to foster creativity — in conjunction with the mural unveiling this summer.

“We are working with a group of community members to plan the space in terms of physical layout, power needs, organizational structure and long term operational goals,” said Chapelle.

Chapelle, who said there is a strong need in the community for such a space, said the library will solicit additional community input, volunteers and resources before moving forward.

CAFE PROGRESS

In other library news, the Plattsburgh Public Library Board voted unanimously on Feb. 28 to name Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest as the proprietor of the new library coffee bar, now called “Chapter One.”

Rosenquest was the owner of Conroy’s Organics in West Chazy, which closed late last year.

According to a proposal submitted to the library board, Chapter One will provide a range of espresso coffee drinks, drip coffee, pour-overs, loose-leaf teas, locally-made pastries and snacks.